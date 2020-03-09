Apple Says It’s OK To Wipe Your iPhone With Disinfectants

Advertising

If you thought that a toilet was dirty, you might have heard how some of our other gadgets and devices might be even dirtier, like our keyboards and smartphones. Given that the coronavirus outbreak doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, the smart thing to do would be to try and keep our devices as clean as possible by wiping them down.

Now in an updated Apple Support Document, the company is saying that those who want to wipe their phones down by using disinfectants containing alcohol can go ahead and do so. “Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces.”

Previously, as noted by MacRumors, Apple’s document had actually recommended against using all cleaner types as it had the potential to damage the oleophobic coating on iPhone and iPad displays. The company does warn against using products that might contain bleach. “Don’t use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don’t submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don’t use on fabric or leather surfaces.”

That being said, as it stands it is unclear how long the coronavirus can survive on surfaces. Some studies have found that it can last from as little as a few hours to as long as nine days, so just to be on the safe side, maybe wiping your phone down every now and then might not be such a bad idea.

