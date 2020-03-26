Retina MacBook Air Can Exhibit Anti-Reflective Coating Issues

If you own a Retina MacBook Air and you’re starting to notice some weird issues with your display, you might not be alone. This is because according to a report from MacRumors, they have obtained an internal memo that was shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers that suggested that Apple is aware of the problem.

For those who are unaware, basically the memo reveals that Apple is acknowledging that there could be some anti-reflective coating issues with the Retina MacBook Air’s display. This is not the first time that Apple has encountered issues with the coating, but the company had previously only covered devices like the MacBook Pro and the 12-inch MacBook models.

Now with this acknowledgement, it seems that Apple’s new Retina MacBook Air models could be affected as well. The company has yet to officially mention whether or not these MacBook Air models will be eligible for free repairs, which is what they did with the MacBook Pro and 12-inch MacBook, but presumably they should.

As it stands it is not officially part of the free repair program, so if you were to send it in (once Apple’s stores reopen), you might still need to pay for it. Either way, if you are experiencing issues with the coating, know that you’re not alone and that there is a chance you could eventually get a free repair for it.

