Apple Reportedly Planning To Start Reopening Its Stores In April

Advertising

Apple had previously announced that they would be temporarily shutting down its physical stores until the 27th of March. However, given the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, the company cancelled this deadline and published on its website that all its physical stores will be closed until further notice

Now according to a report from 9to5Mac, it seems that Apple is now planning on reopening some of its stores in April. This will allegedly be done in a staggered manner, where not all stores will be reopened, and it will also be largely based on the current conditions to ensure optimal safety for both its employees as well as customers who visit their stores.

This is according to a memo written by Apple’s SVP of Retail + People Deirdre O’Brien and obtained by the publication. According to the memo (in part), O’Brien is telling staff, “For all of our Retail stores outside of Greater China, we will reopen our stores on a staggered basis. At this time, we anticipate some stores may be able to open in the first half of April depending on the conditions in their community.”

Exactly which stores will be opened remains to be seen, but if you’re one of the unlucky customers who did not manage to collect their repaired Apple product in time before the stores closed, hopefully you’ll be able to get it back in the coming weeks.

Filed in . Read more about iMac, iPad, iPhone and Macbook. Source: 9to5mac