The Samsung Galaxy S20’s 120Hz Found To Be Quite A Battery Hog

Many undoubtedly cheered when Samsung announced that the Galaxy S20 smartphones would finally be getting a 120Hz display. Given that companies like Razer introduced 120Hz displays to smartphones years ago, many have been wondering why it has taken companies this long to introduce it to their products.

Turns out that there might be a very good reason why: poor battery life. According to a recent review of the Galaxy S20 smartphones by AnandTech, they have discovered that turning on the Galaxy S20’s 120Hz display resulted in quite a bit of battery drain. For example during web browsing, the Galaxy S20 Ultra with a 60Hz display managed to squeeze out 14.05 hours of battery.

However, when the 120Hz display was tuned on, it managed 11.33 hours. Note that this is the version which comes with the Snapdragon 865 chipset, although the same can be said for the Exynos variant. The Exynos version of the Galaxy S20 Ultra managed 12.28 hours with a 60Hz display, and 10.18 hours with a 120Hz display.

The difference is staggering as it means that you will lose anywhere between 2-3 hours of battery life with the 120Hz display enabled. This means that if you want to get the most out of your Galaxy S20’s battery, then perhaps consider reverting back to its 60Hz display.

