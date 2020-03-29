T-Mobile’s $15/month Plan Comes With Fine Print You’ll Want To Read

Back in the day, carriers dealt with data by either imposing a cap or by charging extremely expensive overages for users who went over their cap. These days, the majority of carriers adopt a throttling policy, where users who go over their data cap will still have an internet connection, but will see speeds slowed down and they will not be charged for it.

Unfortunately, if you were a bit excited about T-Mobile’s recently-launched $15/month plan for its prepaid users, you might want to check the fine print. This is because in the fine print posted on T-Mobile’s website, it reads that customers who hit their data cap will no longer have access to data for the balance of the service period.

For those unfamiliar, T-Mobile recently launched a $15/month plan that comes with 2GB of data. 2GB of data is but a pittance these days, and with this fine print, if you hit that 2GB cap, you’re basically out of data completely. There is the option to purchase the slightly more expensive $25/month plan that comes with 5GB of data, but that fine print still applies here, albeit with a bit more wiggle room.

This doesn’t mean that the new plan is bad, but rather it’s something you’ll want to consider if you are thinking about taking T-Mobile up on their offer. That being said, it has been pointed out that this plan might not necessarily be aimed at data-hungry users, but it’s still worth noting all the same.

Source: phonearena