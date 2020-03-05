The Last Of Us Is Getting Its Own TV Show On HBO

Advertising

There are a lot of video games with fantastic storylines out there, which is why it’s not surprising that many movie and TV studios are seeing great potential in turning them into movies or TV series. In fact, Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us appears to be set on getting its own TV show over at HBO.

Now, in the past we have seen how sometimes video games that are adapted into movies or TV shows don’t always work out so well, but there is some good news on this front. This is because according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, it seems that the game’s writer and creative director, Neil Druckmann, will be helping to write the series alongside Craig Mazin, the creator of the Chernobyl series.

The series will also feature Carolyn Strauss as its executive producer together with Evan Wells, the president of Naughty Dog, meaning that the studio will be rather hands-on with this project, which hopefully should result in a TV series that will stay true to the game and the story they’ve told so far.

In a statement released by Mazin, he claims to be an avid player of the game and is looking forward to this partnership with Druckmann. “Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus. Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honored to do it in partnership with Neil.”

There is currently no word on when the series will be released, but you can bet that many are no doubt looking forward to it.

