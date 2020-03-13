US Carriers To Suspend Cancellations And Waive Late Fees

Advertising

If you’re late to pay your phone bills, don’t be surprised if you get hit with a late fee, or in some cases if you’ve not paid for an extended period of time, your account could get suspended or even cancelled. However, that will no longer be the case, at least for the time-being where US carriers have announced that they will be suspending those penalties.

This is in response to the coronavirus outbreak which has forced many companies to temporarily halt their operations, and where staff have been sent home. Also, due to the disruptions to businesses, we imagine that there will be some people who might not be able to make ends meet, which includes paying their bills on time.

This initiative, dubbed the Keep Americans Connected Pledge, has seen about 70 or so companies take part in it. So far, it includes the four major US carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Sprint. There are also internet service providers such as Comcast and Google Fiber.

According to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, “As the coronavirus outbreak spreads and causes a series of disruptions to the economic, educational, medical and civic life of our country, it is imperative that Americans stay connected. Broadband will enable them to communicate with their loved ones and doctors, telework, ensure their children can engage in remote learning, and — importantly — take part in the ‘social distancing’ that will be so critical to limiting the spread of this novel coronavirus.”

Filed in . Read more about AT&T, FCC, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. Source: docs.fcc.gov