ZTE Axon 11 5G Is A Mid-Ranger With 5G Connectivity

Back in 2019 when the first 5G smartphones started to roll out, it felt like the majority of 5G smartphones were pretty much limited to flagship handsets. This year, thanks to Qualcomm who started to push out mid-range Snapdragon chipsets with 5G, we’re starting to see more mid-range smartphones with support for 5G.

If you’d rather not spend all your hard-earned money on a high-end smartphone just for 5G, then ZTE might have something for you in the form of the newly-announced ZTE Axon 11 5G. As its name implies, this is a 5G-capable smartphone. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset and comes with a 4,000mAh battery.

It also features a 6.47-inch FHD+ display, a 20MP front-facing camera, a 64MP rear-facing camera, and a fingerprint scanner built into the display. The phone also comes with 6/8GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage, a microSD slot for memory expansion, and support for Quick Charge 4.0+.

There is no word on whether or not ZTE will be launching the phone worldwide, but for those living in China, the ZTE Axon 11 5G will be priced starting at around $380 for the 6GB variant, and around $480 for the 8GB variant with 256GB of storage.

Source: gsmarena