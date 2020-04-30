AI Is Being Used To Generate Memes With Hilarious Results

Advertising

Companies generally spend quite a lot of time and resources in developing and training AI models. We’ve seen AI used in all kinds of ways, such as detecting diseases in humans that doctors might have otherwise missed, but the folks over at Imgflip have come up with a rather novel use of the technology, which is to create memes.

Memes have been around for a long time now and they’re more often than not generated by humans. However, by training AI to recognize and understand memes, ImgFlip is trying to see if AI can be applied to memes to generate their own, which you can find on ImgFlip’s website where there are a bunch of selected memes that will randomly generate text it thinks is appropriate to the meme.

According to Imgflip, “These captions are generated by a deep artificial neural network. Nothing about the text generation is hardcoded, except that the maximum text length is limited for sanity. The model uses character-level prediction, so you can specify prefix text of one or more characters to influence the text generated.”

They trained their AI model based on public images generated by users using Imgflip’s Meme Generator and the top 48 most popular meme templates. We have to say that some of the results can be hilarious even if it doesn’t make sense, but if you refresh it often enough, it does get some memes correct, making it even more hilarious when you think that it was created by a computer.

