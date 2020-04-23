New Report Advises MacBook Users To Charge Their Laptops On The Right Side Of The Device

With Apple going fully-exclusive with USB-C on its laptops, it means that in theory, you can pretty much charge the laptop on any side of the device and use any port. However, in a post on StackExchange, it seems that if you do own a MacBook laptop, you might want to consider shifting your charging to the right side of the laptop.

This is because according to some users, they have noticed that when they charge their laptops on the left side of the computer, it can result in the laptop getting warmer due to a higher CPU usage. This is because when charging on the left side of the laptop while you have accessories plugged in will cause a process called kernel_task to launch.

This will also cause the fans to start spinning at higher RPMs and also see CPU usage go up, while also causing the laptop to get hotter due to all the processing going on. This can be easily resolved by shifting your charging cable to the right side of the laptop, which apparently resolves the issue.

We’re not sure if this is intentional, but if you do have a MacBook and have accessories plugged in, then consider shifting the charger to the right side if you want to improve on its performance while maintaining lower CPU usage (this will obviously vary depending what you’re doing).

Filed in . Read more about Laptops, Macbook, Macbook Air and Macbook Pro. Source: imore