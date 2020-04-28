DJI Mavic Air 2 Drone Announced With Support For 8K Video

DJI is well-known in the drone community for its series of drones that they have been releasing over the years. It looks like the company is back with its latest drone in the form of the DJI Mavic Air 2, which comes with some pretty high-end features like the ability to shoot and record video in 8K resolution.

Unlike some of DJI’s other drones, the Mavic Air 2 continues with the tradition of being a highly-portable drone thanks to its foldable design. The drone weighs about 570 grams and features brand new motors, electric speed controllers, a new aerodynamic design, and also better battery technology, which improves the drone’s maximum flight time over its predecessor, where it can now stay airborne for up to 34 minutes.

It will also be capable of transmitting HD video over-the-air over a distance of 10km, thanks to DJI’s use of the OcuSync 2.0 technology. The drone will also feature a larger 1/2-inch sensor, 4K video at 60fps and 120Mbps, HDR video, slow motion video capture, and also the ability to shoot images with its 48MP sensor. There is also a built-in 3-axis gimbal that will help it capture more stable footage.

In terms of pricing and availability, the new DJI Mavic Air 2 will be priced starting at $799 which includes the drone, one battery, and one remote control. There is a more expensive $988 option which includes all of the above, but will also come with a shoulder bag, a set of ND filters, a charging hub, and 3 batteries. The DJI Mavic Air 2 will be shipping mid-May, but it is available for pre-order now.

Filed in . Read more about Dji and Drones. Source: dji