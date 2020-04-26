Facebook Streamers Can Soon Start To Charge For Broadcasts

For the most part, live streaming platforms are usually free-to-watch, where viewers are sometimes given the option to donate money directly to streamers via tips and other forms of payment. However, for the most part it is still free. Now it looks like Facebook wants to put a pay-gate on these streams.

The company has announced that soon broadcasters can create events for their broadcasts in which they will be able to charge an entry fee. In a way, this would be similar to how regular shows in real-life would work, where if you wanted to attend a concert or watch a movie, you would need to purchase a ticket.

As you can see in the screenshots above, broadcasters will be able to create an event and charge an entry fee and if their followers want to tune into the stream, they will be able to do so by paying the fee. This will be useful for users who might not be able to perform or host events in real-life due to the lockdown.

For example, comedians will be able to use it to put on an online show, or for musicians who can perform their music live for their fans and followers, or for people to give talks, or basically anyone who thinks that they might have content that people might want to pay for.

