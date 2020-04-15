GTA 6 Reportedly In Development, But It Will Be A While Before We See It

Following the massive success that was GTA 5, many are no doubt excited to see what the next installment in the GTA franchise could bring to the table. On that front, we have some good news and bad news. The good news is that according to multiple sources from reputable publications, it seems that Rockstar is indeed working on GTA 6.

The bad news is that while the sequel to GTA 5 is being worked on, apparently it is still very early in the developmental stages and that it could be a long time before its release. It’s not surprising that a new GTA game is in the works. After all with the franchise being such a successful one, it would be silly of Rockstar to give it up.

However, according to a report from Kotaku, one of the ways that Rockstar could approach the game is instead of creating the game in its entirety, they might be breaking it up into multiple parts. To avoid crunch issues, Rockstar is said to be planning on releasing GTA 6 as a “moderately sized” game, which will later be expanded by releasing updates.

This is designed to help developers mitigate stress and crunch, which is an issues we’ve been hearing about these days. This is not the first time a game would have been released in such a manner, and in a way it is also good as it allows studios to stretch the game’s lifespan over a period of time. Right now GTA 5 is still widely played thanks to its GTA Online feature, but we imagine that gamers probably would much prefer a new title.

