Woman Drops iPhone In The Thames, Finds It Two Months Later And It Still Works

If you were to drop your phone into a lake of the sea, you probably think that you’ll never be able to get it back, right? Turns out that wasn’t the case for Thayse Bussolo-Vieira, who was feeding the swans at the River Thames back in February when her iPhone slipped out of her pocket and into the water.

Bussolo-Vieira was understandably upset as she had thousands of photos stored on her phone. However, there is some good news because about two months later, together with her fiance, they were taking a walk around the Thames when they stumbled across an iPhone lying on the riverbed, only to realize that it was Bussolo-Vieira’s iPhone 8 that she had dropped two months ago.

Since the water was relatively deep at 2 meters, it made it difficult for either of them to just reach in to pick it up. Instead, they decided to go home and eventually created a makeshift net using a kitchen sieve attached to the bottom of a broom. Unfortunately the next day the currents were strong, so while Bussolo-Vieira held the net, her fiance got a big stick and pushed the phone into the net.

To their surprise, the phone still worked after they had turned it back on. It should be noted that the iPhone 8 has an IP67 rating, meaning that in theory, it can only survive underwater up to a depth of 3 feet and for 30 minutes. The fact that it survived two months under 2 meters of water is amazing, although not necessarily the first time we’re hearing such stories.

Source: mirror