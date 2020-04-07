Netflix Now Lets Users PIN Protect Their User Profiles

One of the features of Netflix is that it has the ability to learn what kind of shows and movies you like over time. This is based on what you watch, and over time, the platform can recommend movies and TV shows it thinks you like. This is great if you’re using Netflix alone, but what if you’re sharing your account with your family members?

Advertising

That’s where user profiles come in, where each profile will have its own series of shows and movies that are individually tailored to the user. However, if you use someone else’s profile, it can mess up their recommendations, and this is why Netflix has announced a new feature that will allow users to protect their profiles using a PIN code.

Note that this is not the same as the password you use to log into your Netflix account. Instead, this is a PIN designed for individual profiles. This will not only provide better parental controls, but it can also protect your profile from getting messed up by your housemates, friends, or family members.

The improved parental controls will also allows parents to filter titles based on the maturity rating in their country, so you don’t have to worry about your kids using your Netflix profile to watch shows that they shouldn’t. These changes should already be live so fire up Netflix if you want to check it out.

Filed in . Read more about Netflix. Source: techcrunch