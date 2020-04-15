Apple’s New iPhone SE Is Here And It Only Costs $399

It has been rumored for a while now that Apple has a new iPhone SE model in the works. The handset was originally rumored to be announced at Apple’s end of March event, but with the event supposedly having been cancelled due to the coronavirus, many have been wondering about its status.

Wonder no more because Apple has since officially announced the handset in question, where instead of being known as the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9, Apple has instead decided to call it the new iPhone SE. As per the rumors, it seems that the handset is adopting the iPhone 8’s design, where it sports curved edges which offers a more modern look compared to the original iPhone SE.

The new iPhone SE will come with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and will sport Touch ID. While it has been designed to be an affordable handset, Apple is definitely not crippling its performance. Under the hood, the new iPhone SE will be powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, the same chipset used in last year’s flagship iPhones.

The use of the A13 chipset also means that despite the new iPhone SE sporting a single camera setup, it is still capable of achieving the bokeh blur in its Portrait mode, similar to how the iPhone XR did back in 2018. The phone comes with a 12MP f/1.8 camera and also comes with features like Smart HDR, 4K video at 60 fps, and even QuickTake video which allows video recording even while in Photo mode.

The new iPhone SE will be priced starting at $399 and will be available for pre-order on the 17th of April with a release set for the 24th of April.

