Potential New Nintendo Switch With Secondary Display Hinted At In Firmware Update

With the launch of the Nintendo Switch and the Switch Lite, it seemed as though Nintendo was looking to kill off its 3DS handheld lineup. The company had insisted back then that they still plan on keeping the 3DS around, but it looks like new evidence has emerged that suggests that Nintendo could be one step closer to killing off the 3DS.

According to a discovery within the latest Nintendo Switch 10.0.0 firmware, it seems that there are signs that a new Switch model could be in the works, one that comes with a secondary display. One of the unique features of the 3DS is its secondary display, and if this discovery is accurate, Nintendo could be planning for something similar in a new Switch model that would give the company a reason to discontinue the 3DS console.

Before you get too excited, note that Nintendo had earlier this year shot down the rumors that they would be launching a new Switch console this year. While that statement might still be true, it doesn’t mean that the company isn’t working on a new model that could debut next year. With Sony and Microsoft working on their next-gen consoles, we’re sure that Nintendo probably doesn’t want to fall too far behind.

Firmware 10.0.0 adds preliminary support for a new hardware model: "nx-abcd".

3 of the 5 new DRAM profiles are for this new hardware type and there's evidence of a secondary display of sorts being added exclusively on this model.

( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) — Mike Heskin (@hexkyz) April 14, 2020

In any case, take it with a grain of salt for now, but this sounds like a pretty awesome idea that we’ll definitely be keeping our ears peeled for.

