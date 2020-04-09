Next-Gen LG Phone Design Language Revealed

Even though LG’s V60 phone just came out, LG Mobile has something else coming, and it looks good – very good.

Advertising

Under the temporary “New Smartphone Design” designation, LG has revealed the outline of their next-generation phone. It features a new sleek design with “raindrop” camera modules in the front and back. That is a departure from the upper-left block that most OEMs are currently using, including Samsung, Huawei, Apple, Google, and others.

There’s no question that camera bumps are a bit unsightly, but camera modules can also be used as an iconic feature of the back cover design (or not!). For example, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro’s circular camera module design is one of the most eye-pleasing, while the iPhone 11 Pro design was mocked and criticized in numerous memes.

Still, camera bumps arose from the need to have larger mobile camera electro-optics (lens+sensor), and very few people want to sacrifice camera performance for better aesthetics if asked. We measure mobile camera performance with our Camera IQ benchmark.

At the same time, it is also undeniable that the general esthetics of a smartphone is an essential factor for buyers.

Another aspect that LG is pointing to is the “tactile feel” of this new design. With the smooth surface and dual-curves on the edges (front and back), the phone should feel great in your hand.

The dual-curve works: we’ve seen it on other phones, and it’s a proven way to improve the tactile feel when you hold the phone.

We’re extremely curious to get our hands on this new phone design, not only to experience how it feels but also to see how LG will balance design and camera performance in this design.

In the past, phones such as the LG V50 made a point of having a smooth, bump-free chassis, and that was a tough technical challenge for LG’s engineers. What’s coming next seems to have drawn all of LG’s experience and focus it in a single high-end design.

Filed in . Read more about Android, Design and LG.