Want To Buy A Nintendo Switch? You Might Have To Wait Until The Summer

The Nintendo Switch has been selling well ever since the console was released. However, in the past few months, it seems that the console has been experiencing a massive surge in popularity. This is due to the fact that more people are being stuck at home and are looking for ways to entertain themselves.

Advertising

This has resulted in the Switch being sold out pretty much everywhere. In fact, if you were hoping to get your hands on the console, we have some bad news because there is a chance that you might need to wait until the summer before the console is restocked. This is according to Niko Partners Senior Analyst Daniel Ahmad, who told Business Insider that there is a chance that the console might only be back in supply around June.

According to Ahmad, “We think that by May, and especially June – the end of Q2 – things will be back to normal with supply. And that’s because right now, production is ramping up. So we’ll start to see the effects of that come late May, June – certainly by the end of Q2.” Nintendo themselves had previously confirmed that more units are on the way, but stopped short of actually mentioning specific dates.

While there are still units being sold, they are being sold by third-party resellers, some of whom have marked up the console by crazy amounts. Unless you have to have the console now, we suggest that maybe holding out until official retailers get them back in stock might be a better idea.

Filed in . Read more about Nintendo and Nintendo Switch. Source: businessinsider.my