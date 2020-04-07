Sony Unveils The PlayStation 5’s New DualSense Controller

Advertising

Sony has a new console in the works in the form of the PlayStation 5. As it stands, no one really knows what the console actually looks like, and even though we’ve come across various leaks, Sony has yet to officially confirm any of them. However, the company is peeling back the layers bit by bit, starting with the controller.

With the PS5, it seems that Sony is done with the DualShock branding and they are introducing a brand new DualSense controller for the console. Starting with the design, it is clear that the DualSense will be a huge departure compared to Sony’s previous controllers, which for the most part have felt like an evolution of its DualShock series, albeit with some changes made here and there.

With the DualSense, Sony has opted for a more curved and sleek look, which we can’t help but feel somehow confirms some of the earlier leaks of the console’s design. The controller will come with features like haptic feedback that will allow gamers to feel a variety of sensations when playing games, such as the feel of a car driving through mud. The shoulder buttons also feature haptic feedback and will provide sensations like the tension you feel when drawing back a bow to shoot an arrow.

There is also a built-in microphone that will let gamers chat with friends without the need for a microphone. According to Sony, “Our goal with DualSense is to give gamers the feeling of being transported into the game world as soon as they open the box. We want gamers to feel like the controller is an extension of themselves when they’re playing – so much so that they forget that it’s even in their hands!”

