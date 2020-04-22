Source Code For Team Fortress 2 And Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Leaked

Advertising

Apart from copyright issues, one of the possible reasons why we imagine that most companies are too thrilled about fan-run servers for their games is because they can’t control the code that is being executed on these servers. From a security standpoint, it means that developers cannot guarantee that it is 100% safe for gamers.

If you do enjoy playing on fan-run servers, then you might want to take note of this latest leak, especially if you play games like Valve’s Team Fortress 2 or Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. This is because apparently source code for both games have been leaked. This has resulted in some fan servers being taken offline until they can figure out if these leaks could compromise the security of players playing on their servers.

However, there is some good news because these files appear to be several years old. This means that unless the server you’re playing on is running a very old version of either game, there is a chance that the leak might not have any impact on your security. Valve has also since confirmed the leak and have suggested that there isn’t anything to be worried about, but they will be investigating it nonetheless.

In a statement issued by the company, “We have reviewed the leaked code and believe it to be a reposting of a limited CS:GO engine code depot released to partners in late 2017, and originally leaked in 2018. From this review, we have not found any reason for players to be alarmed or avoid the current builds (as always, playing on the official servers is recommended for greatest security). We will continue to investigate the situation and will update news outlets and players if we find anything to prove otherwise.”

