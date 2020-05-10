10.8-inch iPad, 9-inch iPad Mini Expected In Second Half Of 2020

Apple’s iPad lineup is a bit confusing at this point. In the past, there used to be just the iPad, followed by the iPad mini, but then Apple started to expand on the lineup with the iPad Air and iPad Pro, all in varying sizes and specs. Adding to that confusion, it seems that Apple could have new iPads planned for the second half of 2020 with even more new sizes.

This is according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who claims that for the second half of 2020, Apple could be launching a new iPad with a 10.8-inch display alongside a new iPad mini that could sport a display between 8.5-inches and 9-inches. To give you some context, the current iPad has a 10.2-inch display while the iPad Air has a 10.5-inch display. The iPad mini on the other hand is smaller with a 7.9-inch display.

It is unclear if the launch of a 10.8-inch iPad could replace the current iPad or iPad Air, or if it could simply be a new display option that customers can choose from. The display also adds a bit more confusion as there is an iPad Pro model with an 11-inch display, meaning that the 10.8-inch iPad falls 0.2-inches shy of the smaller iPad Pro, further blurring the lines between the models.

However, according to Kuo, Apple is expected to make these new iPads unique by offering them at more affordable prices while equipping them with faster chips, which as 9to5Mac points out, would be the same strategy the company adopted for the iPhone SE. In any case, take it with a grain of salt but if you’re in the market for a new iPad, then maybe it could be worth holding out for more details before buying.

