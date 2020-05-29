Amazon Echo Look WIll Be Shutting Down This July

Advertising

Back in 2017, Amazon expanded on its Echo series of smart devices with something called the Echo Look . This was basically a smart camera of sorts, where users could rely on AI and also crowdsourced information and feedback to determine if what they’re wearing looks good and to seek out advice on what to wear.

It was an interesting idea, but it seems that Amazon’s experiment with the Echo Look is over. Speaking to Voicebot.ai, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed that come July 24, 2020, the Echo Look will be discontinued and that the accompany app and the device itself will cease to function.

According to Amazon, the reason for this is because the company has since moved some of its features to the Amazon Shopping app, which means that there is less need for such a device. “When we introduced Echo Look three years ago, our goal was to train Alexa to become a style assistant as a novel way to apply AI and machine learning to fashion.”

“With the help of our customers we evolved the service, enabling Alexa to give outfit advice and offer style recommendations. We’ve since moved Style by Alexa features into the Amazon Shopping app and to Alexa-enabled devices making them even more convenient and available to more Amazon customers.”

