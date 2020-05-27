For Some Reason, Anker Has Decided To Launch A $100 24K Gold-Plated Lightning Cable

When it comes to third-party accessories for smartphones, Anker is a brand that many of you might be familiar with. The company has created charging cables, wireless chargers, power adapters, and so on. For the most part, Anker’s products have been pretty affordable, at least until now.

The company, for whatever reason, has chosen to debut a $100 24K gold-plated Lightning to USB-C cable for Apple’s devices. Typically, using a Lightning to USB-C cables can be used to fast charge Apple’s newer iPhones when paired with the MacBook’s power adapter. This cable will be part of the company’s PowerLine+ III lineup, and according to Anker, will be known as the “Special Edition Gold Design” that they boast will be “bold yet elegant”.

The cable will feature gold plated cable heads along with matching gold and black braids for the actual cable itself. According to Anker, they claim that the braided cable will offer a 35,000 bend lifespan and is partially assembled by hand. It measures 6 feet long and passes through Anker’s 51-step construction process.

We’re not sure why Anker would suddenly debut such a pricey cable, but if you’re looking to charge your iPhone with a USB-C cable, then this could be worth checking out if you have $100 to spare.

Filed in . Read more about Anker. Source: macrumors