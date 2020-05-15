Chrome Will Soon Protect Users Against Resource-Hungry Ads

Advertising

Not all ads were made equal. Some ads are simple images, while others include videos and animations. This means that in terms of resources, some ads might end up consuming more of a computer’s resources than others. If you don’t have a particularly powerful rig with a lot of spare RAM available, then you have probably come across websites that feel a bit laggier than others.

Google is now aware of ads that might be more resource-hungry than others, and in an upcoming update to its Chrome browser, the company has recently announced on its blog that they will be putting into place protections that will help protect the user’s computers from using too much resources while displaying ads.

According to Google, “In order to save our users’ batteries and data plans, and provide them with a good experience on the web, Chrome will limit the resources a display ad can use before the user interacts with the ad. When an ad reaches its limit, the ad’s frame will navigate to an error page, informing the user that the ad has used too many resources.”

When an ad has hit its limit in terms of the resources it consumes (as set by Chrome), it will display a message showing that the ad has been temporarily removed. Ads are one of the main revenue sources for Google (and other websites like ours), but the company has been making efforts at trying to keep ads friendly and non-intrusive so as to discourage users from installing ad blockers. We imagine that these changes will be going towards that.

Source: blog.chromium.org