Chrome Users Will Soon Be Able To Group Tabs Together

If you’re someone who opens up a ton of tabs, sometimes keeping track of them can be a hassle. If you’re organized, you might push tabs that are similar in nature together, but even then, it can get easily lost and confused. The good news for Chrome users is that Google will be introducing tab grouping in an update next week.

This is actually a feature that Google had previously tested and for some, it can also be enabled via Chrome’s Experimental flag feature. However, it looks like the company is now ready for more users to use it as they state that they will be rolling out tab groups in an upcoming update to Chrome.

In case you’re wondering what is tab grouping, this feature will allow users to group tabs together and add a color and emoji to them. This is entirely up to the user as to how they want to manage this, where some might choose to use colors to denote the urgency of the tabs, or maybe separate them by work and personal, email, and so on. The addition of labels and emojis means that you can also make it clearer as to what tabs are for what.

For those who can’t wait, Google has already rolled out the feature in the latest version of Chrome Beta, so you can check it out there if you want to get an idea of how the feature will work.

Filed in . Read more about Chrome and Google. Source: blog.google