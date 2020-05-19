Google Fi eSIM Support Now Available For Existing iPhone Customers

Last month, new customers to Google Fi on the iPhone could sign up using the embedded eSIMs in their devices (assuming it is supported). Now in a recent update, it seems that eSIM support has since been extended to existing iPhone customers, meaning that if you wanted to free up the physical SIM slot on your iPhone while using Google Fi, you will be able to.

This is according to several user reports on Reddit in which they have noticed an update to the Google Fi app that indicates that eSIM support for existing customers is now available. If you don’t see the feature available to you yet, some Redditors have managed to get it working by uninstalling and reinstalling the app, so you can give that a go if you’re interested.

eSIMs have been gaining in popularity due to their convenience. This is because unlike physical SIMs, new customers to carriers that support eSIM can sign up almost immediately online, where in the past customers would have to wait for the SIM card to be posted to them. It also helps free up a bit of space inside phones, making it potentially lighter and allow manufacturers in use that freed up space for other things.

As it stands, iPhones that support the eSIM format include the iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, and the 2020 iPhone SE.

Filed in . Read more about Google, Google Fi and iPhone. Source: reddit