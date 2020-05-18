Google Survey Seemingly Confirms The Pixel 4a, Pixel 5’s Prices

Last week, a rumor had suggested that the price of Google’s upcoming Pixel 4a could be set at $349. This not only makes it cheaper than its predecessor, but it also makes it cheaper than Apple’s iPhone SE. Of course given that this is a rumor, it was hard to tell how accurate this price is.

Advertising

However, the good news is that it looks like there could be some truth to these claims. According to a post on Reddit by u/Pop-Quiz_Kid, it seems that Google has sent out a survey to some of its customers as part of its Google Opinion Rewards app. In the survey, the company asks which of these two theoretical smartphones would customers be interested in purchasing.

One of the phones is a “Google Pixel Phone” that features a durable plastic body, is “radically helpful”, and includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, and is priced starting at $349. Presumably this would be the rumored Pixel 4a smartphone, which was followed by a “Premium Google Pixel Phone” with it being “the best flagship” Google phone and offers features like “first access” to the latest Google features and innovation, along with a “best in class” camera, wireless charging, and water-resistance.

This particular handset is set at a hypothetical price of $699, which many (including ourselves) are assuming it is the Pixel 5. This also seems to hint that like the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 5 could be priced cheaper than its predecessor, the Pixel 4, which launched last year at a starting price of $799.

Now, there’s no way to guarantee that these will be the actual prices of the Pixel 4a or Pixel 5, but the survey is rather telling and hopefully these lowered prices are the real deal.

Filed in . Read more about Google. Source: reddit