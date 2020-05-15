Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V Is Now Free From The Epic Games Store

Looking for a way to pass some time during the lockdown? If you are, then the folks at Rockstar and Epic Games have a treat for you. This is because Epic has announced that Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V will now be available as a free download from the Epic Games Store, so you’ll want to move quickly if you want to get your hands on it.

Advertising

This offer will run from now until the 21st of May and if you download it before it offer expires, it’ll be yours to keep forever (as long as you have an account with the Epic Games Store). This means that this isn’t some timed deal where the game will be removed once the offer is over, so even if you don’t plan on playing the game now, it could still be worth downloading and keeping it for a later date.

Epic has been making games free for download in recent times. Just last week, they made an indie game called Death Coming available for free, and this week’s game will be Rockstar’s GTA 5. While the game has proven to be immensely popular, we imagine that there are probably some of you out there who have yet to actually play it, so now’s as good a time as any to check it out.

At the moment Rockstar has yet to officially announce a sequel to GTA 5, but last we heard, Grand Theft Auto VI could be released in 2022 and could take players back to both Vice and Liberty City.

Filed in . Read more about Epic, Grand Theft Auto and Rockstar. Source: polygon