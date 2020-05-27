Ads Are About To Invade Instagram’s IGTV Videos

Advertising

While browsing Instagram Stories, occasionally you’ll come across an ad or two. For the most part, Instagram’s IGTV videos have been kept ad-free, but that is expected to change. While it might be annoying for viewers who hate ads, it might actually be good news for creators who are looking to make a living by making IGTV videos.

In an announcement by Instagram, they have revealed that ads will be coming to IGTV videos, but like we said, this could be a good thing for creators. This is because Instagram will be sharing revenue from ads similar to how YouTube also shares ad revenue with its creators. This would make Instagram a more viable alternative to YouTube.

According to Instagram, “Starting next week, we are introducing ads in IGTV, our long-form video destination. We want to support creators’ investment in IGTV by sharing advertising revenue with them. IGTV ads will initially appear when people click to watch IGTV videos from previews in their feed. The video ads will be built for mobile and up to 15 seconds long.”

For those unfamiliar, IGTV is where Instagram users will be able to upload videos that are longer in length. This is versus Stories which are limited to 15 seconds per Story. Whether or not these changes will start seeing creators swap from YouTube to IGTV remains to be seen.

