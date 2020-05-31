iPadOS 13.4.1 Is Causing Some 10.5-inch iPad Pros To Be Stuck In A Boot Loop

Apple recently issued an update for its iPads in the form of iPadOS 13.4.1. If you have yet to update your tablet, you might be getting some prompts to do so, however, it might also be a good idea to hold off on updating it just yet, especially if you own the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

This is because according to a smattering of user reports, it appears that the update is causing the iPad Pro to be stuck in a boot loop, at least for some users. By being stuck in a boot loop, it essentially means that users will not be able to get out of it and it renders the entire tablet useless until the issue can be resolved.

At the moment, the majority of complaints seem to come from owners of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, but there are some users with the 11-inch model who are experiencing similar issues. However, the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro and other iPad models do not seem to be affected, at least from what we can tell.

It is unclear at this point as to what could be causing the problem. Some users have attempted to factory reset their iPads but to no avail. Instead, it is currently recommended that users hard reset their iPad Pros before it reboots. According to the instructions posted onto Apple’s Support website:

Press and quickly release the Volume Up button. Press and quickly release the Volume Down button. Press and hold the Top button until your device begins to restart. Continue holding the Top button until your device goes into recovery mode.

