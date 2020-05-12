Apple Just Obsoleted A Bunch Of MacBook Airs And MacBook Pros

If you own an older MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, then you might want to check out Apple’s latest list of models that have been either classified as Vintage or Obsolete. This includes models that were manufactured from mid-2013 up to mid-2014, so if you have any of these laptops, it might be worth taking note of.

According to the list, this includes the mid-2013 11-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air, the early 2014 11-inch and 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the mid-2014 Retina MacBook Pro. For those wondering about these designations, products listed as Vintage means that they have been around for at least five years.

This means that they can still be repaired, although parts will be subject to availability. In some cases, some of these Vintage-listed models are still eligible for OS upgrades, but you will need to refer to Apple’s compatibility list. As for products that are deemed obsolete, this means that they are older and are no longer eligible for repair, at least not officially.

There is a chance that you could still get them repaired by a third-party repair shop, but given how old they are, there is a possibility that maybe these repair shops might not have the necessary parts either.

Filed in . Read more about Laptops, Macbook Air and Macbook Pro. Source: appleinsider