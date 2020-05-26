Microsoft Edge Has A New Mini Game You Can Play When You’re Offline

Did you know that one of the Easter Eggs for Google’s Chrome browser is an endless runner game that can be activated when the browser detects that you’re offline? It turns out that Microsoft loves that idea and has since announced that its Edge browser, now built using Chromium, will be gaining a similar feature as well.

Similar to how Chrome implements their game, Microsoft’s Edge surfing game can be activated when you’re offline, or if you’re online but you’re bored, you can actually launch it by typing edge://surf into the address bar of the browser. According to Microsoft, the game was in testing with Insiders since February, but the company has released it to the public in the latest update to the browser.

Based on the description of the game, “Inspired by the classic Windows game SkiFree, the surf game challenges players to ride through the water while avoiding islands, fellow surfers, and other obstacles. Watch out for the kraken! Players can also collect hearts to extend their lives and boosts for a burst of speed. Surf as far as possible in an endless ocean, compete for the shortest time, or zig zag through as many gates as you can in a row. With three distinct game modes, players have a variety of ways to pass the time.”

It looks like a pretty simple but fun-looking game. If you enjoy these types of retro 8-bit style games, then this is definitely worth taking a look at even if you do have an internet connection.

Filed in . Read more about Edge and Microsoft. Source: blogs.windows