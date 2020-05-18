Nintendo Might Not Be Planning On Hosting Any Direct Events For Now

In the previous years, we’ve seen how Nintendo has hosted several Direct events. The company has typically shied away from major conferences and events and usually chooses to host its own online Direct events instead. However, according to a report from VentureBeat, it seems that Nintendo could be taking a break from that.

Advertising

The report claims that Nintendo is apparently not planning to host any Direct events at all for now. Like we said, the company usually hosts its own events, where last year they held a Direct event ahead of E3 2019. However, as VentureBeat had previously reported, the company is skipping this year’s June Direct event, and is apparently now skipping all Direct events for the foreseeable future.

The report claims that Nintendo has apparently reached out to their development partners to inform them of that, and that if they have any kind of big Nintendo-related gaming announcement to make, they shouldn’t wait for Nintendo’s Direct event to announce it. There is already some evidence that this report could be true, like Nintendo announcing Paper Mario: The Origami King last week without any fanfare.

It is unclear why the company could be taking a break from its Direct events. It is possible that it could be related to the coronavirus which has forced many events like E3 2020 to be cancelled, but with Nintendo Direct events typically being online-only, we can only guess why they might be taking a break.

Filed in . Read more about Nintendo. Source: venturebeat