An Online Version Of E3 2020 Will Not Be Happening

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus has resulted in various events around the world getting cancelled. E3 is one of them where the organization stated that they will not be hosting a physical event this year . Instead, the organization suggested that they might be looking at an online event.

If you were hoping for that to happen, you might be disappointed because in a statement made to PC Gamer, the organizers have confirmed that they will not be hosting an online event in place of its physical one. However, the organizers did say that they will be working with exhibitors to help them promote and showcase individual company announcements.

According to the statement, “Given the disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be presenting an online E3 2020 event in June. Instead, we will be working with exhibitors to promote and showcase individual company announcements, including on www.E3expo.com, in the coming months. We look forward to bringing our industry and community together in 2021 to present a reimagined E3 that will highlight new offerings and thrill our audiences.”

That being said, Microsoft who was expected to make an appearance at E3 did previously confirm that they would be hosting an online Xbox event in the wake of the event’s cancellation.

