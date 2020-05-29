OnePlus 8 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra In Speed Test

Right now, two of the hottest flagship Android phones in the market right now would probably have to be the OnePlus 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. This means that some of you are probably torn between either device, and thanks to a video uploaded onto YouTube by PhoneBuff, hopefully it can help you arrive at a decision.

The video basically pits both phones against each other in a speed test to see which phone is faster. For context, both phones are powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, but that’s pretty much where the similarities end. The OnePlus 8 Pro has 12GB of RAM versus the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 16GB of RAM.

It also has less storage (although both use UFS 3.0), and has a slightly lower resolution (marginally). So, which phone is faster? If you don’t have time to watch the entire video, spoiler alert: the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, although not by a particularly huge margin. In the test, it is clear that the OnePlus 8 Pro is slightly slower.

In the first lap, the OnePlus 8 Pro finished about 8 seconds behind the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but it seems that despite it having less RAM, it managed to keep most of its apps open in the background and in the second lap, it actually took less time than the Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, even then it wasn’t enough to cover the 8 second initial gap.

Now, we should point out that speed alone isn’t enough to determine if a phone is good or bad, but if it matters to you, then perhaps these results might be worth taking a closer look at.

