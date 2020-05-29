Oppo’s Evangelion Phone Is Perfect For Fans Of The Anime

We have seen themed smartphones in the past, where phone makers team up with movie studios to produce handsets themed around that particular movie. However, for the most part, it is usually just a new paint job and some wallpapers and media files, but we think Oppo might have taken things to the next level.

Over in China, the company has taken the wraps off the Oppo Reno Ace 2 EVA Limited Edition. This is a smartphone based on the Ace 2 that is themed around the manga/anime Evangelion, and like we said, this is more than just a paint job. The exterior of the phone has been given a makeover, that’s for sure, but the rest of the packaging and included accessories is what really drives it home.

For starters, the box that the phone comes in has been designed to look like a capsule, similar to the entry plug on the mecha. There is also a SIM ejection tool which most of us probably overlook, but in this case, it has been designed to look like a mini version of the Spear of Longinus. There will also be a Unit-01 case for the phone, and a pair of NERV-branded earbuds.

Even the charger is not spared where it sports some design details similar to the mecha’s launch pad. The phone is a limited edition release where only 10,000 units will be made available for purchase.

