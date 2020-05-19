Google’s Upcoming Pixel 4a Gets An Early Hands-On Review

Had the coronavirus pandemic not forced Google to cancel its I/O 2020 event, there is a very good chance that the event could have seen the company officially announce its next smartphone, the Google Pixel 4a. At this point in time, it is unclear when the handset could be announced, but we have a feeling it might be soon.

This is because thanks to a leaked prototype of the Pixel 4a, it has managed to make its way into the hands of YouTuber Julio Lusson, who conducted an early hands-on review of the upcoming device. Given that this is an alleged prototype of the phone, it is possible that the final device that will be sold could be different.

However, the prototype does seem to confirm what we know about the handset so far, such as hole-punch selfie camera on the front. The review also reveals additional features like a 5.81-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, a 12.2MP main camera on the back, and a 3,080mAh battery, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As for pricing, an earlier report suggested that Google could be looking to make it competitive on that front by pricing it at $349. A recent survey sent out by Google seems to confirm that, where at $349, it makes it cheaper than its predecessor and Apple’s more recent iPhone SE, while also offering up double the storage at 128GB.

