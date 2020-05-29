Sony Acknowledges That The PS5 Won’t Necessarily Be Cheap

Advertising

When the Sony PS4 launched, it managed to gain a massive lead over the Microsoft Xbox One thanks to its price (amongst other things). It was priced at about $100 cheaper, making it a pretty clear choice for those who weren’t necessarily loyal to any particular platform, but it sees that price won’t be the selling point for the company’s upcoming PS5.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Sony Interactive Entertaniment’s president and CEO Jim Ryan hinted that in terms of pricing, the PS5 might not necessarily be the cheapest console around. Ryan was quoted as saying, “I think the best way that we can address this is by providing the best possible value proposition that we can. I don’t necessarily mean lowest price.”

Ryan goes on to add, “Value is a combination of many things. In our area it means games, it means number of games, depth of games, breadth of games, quality of games, price of games… all of these things and how they avail themselves of the feature set of the platform.” Right now there is no word on how much the PS5 will cost, but if the rumors are true, we could be looking at a price tag close to $500.

Sony had previously said that the price would be “appealing to gamers”, but that’s rather vague. It also seems to be a different approach from Microsoft, where the company had hinted that the Xbox Series X’s price will be “competitive”.

