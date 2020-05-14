T-Mobile Will Be Dropping Sprint’s Branding This Summer

Advertising

Right now in the US, there are four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile. However, following the T-Mobile and Sprint merger, in reality, there are only three, although Sprint’s branding does continue to exist, but not for long as T-Mobile has revealed plans to eventually sunset the branding.

During a recent investor event held earlier this week, T-Mobile’s new CEO Mike Sievert revealed that come this summer, the carrier is expected to sunset Sprint’s brand. This means that following that move, Sprint will no longer exist and all Sprint customers will essentially be under T-Mobile’s banner.

Sievert notes that the company had always planned it for the summer, but they made some slight adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “With COVID-19, we moved it out into the mid-summer instead of the early summer, and this is when we will essentially be advertising one flagship postpaid T-Mobile brand as well as operating a unified fleet of retail. The retail piece is why we slowed down just a little bit.”

This is essentially just a change in branding, at least for now. Sprint customers will be able to continue using and paying for their existing plans, but that could change at a later date as we imagine that T-Mobile will probably want to unify all customers and plans across the board.

