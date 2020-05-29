UK Clamps Down On Scams Selling ‘Anti-5G’ USB Sticks

Advertising

5G was heralded to be the next big thing in mobile connectivity and technology. However, there are some people who don’t believe this to be true, and believe that 5G is somehow leading to health complications. More recently, there are some who are buying into a conspiracy theory that claims that 5G could somehow spread the coronavirus.

In fact, over in countries like the UK and Canada, people have been setting cellphone towers on fire. Now it seems that some people are taking advantage of these fears and are selling scam products in the form of USB sticks which they allege can offer up protection against 5G. These USB sticks are sold for obscene amounts of money at £339 each, but upon further inspection, are basically just regular USB drives.

The UK’s Trading Standards are now looking to clamp down on these scams. Speaking to the BBC, Stephen Knight, operations director for London Trading Standards said, “We consider it to be a scam. People who are vulnerable need protection from this kind of unscrupulous trading,”

That being said, it seems that at least for some people who actually bought the product, they do not regret their purchase. This is because for some, the idea of being protected, even if it might not necessarily be true, gives them the peace of mind which in turn allows them to sleep through the night soundly instead of worrying about it.

Filed in . Read more about 5g. Source: bbc