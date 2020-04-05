Someone Set A 5G Antenna On Fire Over Belief That 5G Tech Is Linked To The Coronavirus

Concerns about wireless technology impacting our health have been around for a while now, where there are some who are worried that radio waves can somehow negatively impact our wellbeing. These concerns seem to be amplified with the launch of 5G that relies on a shorter, but more powerful, frequency.

Now it seems that over in the UK, someone set a 5G antenna on fire after there were accusations that 5G was somehow linked to the current coronavirus pandemic. This has resulted in UK carriers being forced to come forward with a statement in which they are debunking these allegations. So far, there have been numerous studies that have suggested that 5G is safe for humans.

According to the report from the Daily Mail, it seems that videos of the 5G tower on fire were shared to a Facebook group which claimed that the radio waves from the 5G tower were sparking the coronavirus. The group has since been deleted with Facebook claiming that it was due to a breach of policies as it had the potential to cause real world harm.

Mobile UK, the trade body which represents network providers has also since expressed concern that due to all these false allegations made about 5G, it has resulted in abuse made towards key workers and also damage to infrastructure.

