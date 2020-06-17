Some 2020 MacBook Laptops Are Having Issues With USB 2.0 Accessories

With Apple’s newer laptops, the company has essentially done away with older USB ports and instead furnished the laptops with USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 ports. However, due to the fact that many accessories out there today still largely rely on older USB connections, many MacBook users are turning to USB hubs and docks for now.

Unfortunately for some 2020 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air users, it seems that they are running into some issues when trying to connect USB 2.0 accessories to their computers. It would be easy to assume that the hubs are to blame for this, but given that users are running a variety of hubs from different makers would suggest otherwise.

Some users also claim that it seems to be the USB portion that is failing, and that hubs with HDMI continue to work. Also, it seems that this mostly affects USB 2.0 accessories and that USB 3.0 or 3.1 accessories aren’t running into the same problems. It is unclear as to what the issue could be, but it seems that some users are actually having some luck as Apple has replaced affected laptops with new ones.

Unfortunately, replacing the laptops don’t seem to work either as some users are reporting that the problem still persists even with replacement unit. Until a fix can be found (if it comes at all), we suppose you might be better off going for USB 3.0 or 3.1 accessories for now.

