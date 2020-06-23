Apple’s Custom Silicon Could Cost More Than Intel’s Processors

Apple is expected to launch their first Mac computer using their custom silicon chipsets later this year. There is a question of cost since no one knows how much these new ARM-based chipsets are expected to be priced, but according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it seems that the components needed to make them could end up being more expensive than Intel’s processors.

This shouldn’t really come as a surprise. As with all things new and with shifts in production, changes to design, cost of R&D, new technology usually ends up being pricier at the start. However, what this means for customers remains unclear. Will these additional costs be passed down to consumers?

Costs of production, marketing, research, are usually factored into the price of a product, so it would make sense that these costs could end up being passed to customers. At the same time, considering that these new ARM-based Macs are unproven and represent a potentially huge change in how we use computers, increasing the price of these new Macs could hinder its adoption.

Either way, this is something we’ll have to take note of moving forwards. Apple is expected to debut a 24-inch iMac as one of the first computers to use these new chipsets, so we’ll just have to wait and see how much it would cost compared to Apple’s iMacs in the past.

