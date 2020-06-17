Facebook Will Allow Users To Turn Off Political Ads If They Don’t Want To See It

Discussing politics can be a sensitive subject and many people have gotten into never-ending arguments about them. If you’d rather not deal with having to see political ads on your Facebook feed, then you’ll be pleased to learn that according to Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, users will be able to turn them off.

Advertising

In an op-ed published in USA Today, Zuckerberg wrote, “For those of you who’ve already made up your minds and just want the election to be over, we hear you — so we’re also introducing the ability to turn off seeing political ads. We’ll still remind you to vote.” What’s interesting about this move is that it addresses some of the criticisms social media platforms like Facebook has received in the past.

For those who are unfamiliar, Facebook has come under fire before in which it allowed politicians to purchase and run political ads that contain false information. This meant that whether or not you believed in them, they would still appear on your feed which we imagine could be rather annoying.

The ability to turn off political ads will be rolled out later this week and should eventually be available to all users in the US in the next few weeks. Facebook also expects to expand on this feature to more countries in the future.

Filed in . Read more about Facebook. Source: cnbc