Fujifilm Could Be Launching Two Mid-Range X-Series Cameras By March 2021

Fujifilm’s flagship X-T and X-Pro series of digital mirrorless cameras are pretty amazing and have been highly-reviewed, but they are also pretty pricey. For budding photographers looking to get into the game, the prices of these cameras could put some of them off, but Fujifilm does have several mid-range cameras as well.

In fact, if you don’t mind waiting and have no immediate need for them, then you might want to wait a bit. This is because according to a report from Fuji Rumors, they have heard from their sources that Fujifilm could actually be planning on two new mid-range X-series cameras that could be launching by the end of the fiscal year, which ends in March 2021.

This means that from now and until March 2021, we could see at least two mid-range X-series cameras from the Japanese company. As it stands, Fujifilm has several mid-range X-series cameras listed on their website. This includes the likes of the X-T20, X-T30, X-T100, X-T200, X-E3, X-A5, and the X-A7.

The report does not mention which of these cameras will be launching, so in reality it could be any of them, although we should note that both the X-T30 and X-A7 were announced last year, so there is a good chance that the X-E3 could be one of them as the camera was announced back in 2017 and could be due for an update.

Source: fujirumors