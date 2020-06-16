Chrome OS Will Soon Be Able To Run Windows Applications

Advertising

Google’s Chrome OS platform runs either apps designed for Chrome OS, or in recent years, even Android apps. However, the good news for Chrome OS users is that in the future, you will soon be able to run Windows applications on Chrome OS. This is thanks to a partnership between Google and Parallels.

For those unfamiliar, Parallels is a software known by Mac users for allowing the running of Windows apps on macOS, and now with this new partnership with Google, they are bringing that ability to Chrome OS.

According to Parallels, “Remote work is a new reality, making efficiency, connectivity, speed, reliability, security and undisrupted access essential elements of a successful organization. At this key moment, our two organizations have formed a landmark partnership to equip enterprises with solutions that optimize their businesses and teams to meet the evolving challenges of modern work environments.”

That being said, before Chrome OS users get too excited, it should be noted that this feature will only be available on Chrome OS enterprise devices. Neither Parallels nor Google mentioned whether or not this will eventually become available for non-enterprise users, but given that it will run on enterprise devices, it does open the door to potentially being available for non-enterprise users in the future (fingers crossed!).

