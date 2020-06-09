HTC Will Announce A New Smartphone On June 20

In the early days of the smartphone, HTC was one of the major players around and it was always exciting to see what kind of new products the company had up their sleeves. However, in the recent years, the company has kind of taken a backseat on smartphone development, but it seems that they haven’t completely given up just yet.

In a post on HTC Taiwan’s Instagram, the company has teased that they will be announcing a new smartphone in the coming weeks. To be more specific, HTC Taiwan is teasing a phone announcement for the 20th of June, 2020. Unfortunately, if you were hoping for something high-end, prepare to be disappointed.

This is because according to the teasers shared across HTC’s social media channels, the phone in question is expected to be a new lineup of HTC Desire 20 smartphones, which will most likely end up being a mid-range series based on previous Desire handsets that were released.

That being said, it is also unclear if these new Desire smartphones will find their way to the US market, but we suppose we’ll have to wait, so be sure to check back with us on the 20th of June for more details.

