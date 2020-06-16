HTC U20 5G Mid-Range Smartphone Launched

In the past few years, HTC has been relatively quiet on the smartphone front. However, it seems that the company is ready to step back into the spotlight as they have since officially announced their first smartphone for 2020, which is also their first 5G smartphone. This comes in the form of the HTC U20.

Advertising

Unfortunately if you were hoping for something of flagship quality, you might be disappointed because the HTC U20 is a mid-ranger. It will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset which is a mid-range chipset with 5G capabilities. Other specs include a 6.8-inch FHD+ display, a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and a quad camera setup on the back.

Like we said, it is quintessentially a mid-range device, but if you were hoping that HTC would try to compete on price, that doesn’t seem to be the case. The phone, which was announced in Taiwan, is priced at NT$18,900 which works out to be roughly $640 after conversion. This is by no means cheap, especially when you consider that there are other phones out there that can be had for less.

It does have 5G going for it though, so if you want 5G but don’t want to pay flagship prices, then we guess the HTC U20 will be an option to look out for. There is no word on when it will be finding its way stateside, but pre-orders will be opening up on the 1st of July.

Filed in . Read more about 5g and HTC. Source: engadget