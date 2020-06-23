Instagram Will Soon Let Creators Sell Products Directly Within The App

Advertising

The ability to shop and buy products through Instagram isn’t exactly new . However, the company has announced that they will now be expanding on it, where they will allow more people like creators to sell their products through their Instagram profiles. This will no doubt be a welcome move especially with the pandemic, where some shops are still closed.

This will give creators more places in which they will be able to take orders and continue doing their business even when their physical stores may be closed. However, not everyone will qualify as Instagram has also announced new Commerce Eligibility Requirements. This means that sellers will need to meet these requirements in order to use Instagram as a selling platform.

According to the company, “With this new policy, businesses must tag products on Instagram from a single website that they own and sell from, so that people have a consistent and trusted shopping experience.”

They add, “We’ll also update our sign-up flow to give clearer guidance to businesses and offer more transparency into the types of businesses that we are best suited to support, such as creators who wish to grow their business on Instagram.” If you have a business that would like to take advantage of these changes, you can find out more details on the eligibility requirements here.

